Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe: Decoding their stats in 2025-26

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have started the 2025-26 season on a strong note for their respective clubs Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively. With the October international break over, club football is set to resume this weekend. All eyes will be on Haaland and Mbappe as they aim to get a stronghold. Here we do a statistical comparison of the players in 2025-26.

Haaland Haaland owns 12 goals for Man City this season In 9 matches across all competitions this season, Haaland has bagged 12 goals and made 1 assist. 9 of his goals have come in the Premier League from 7 matches (1 assist). The remaining of his three goals have in the Champions League from 2 appearances.

Mbappe Mbappe owns 14 goals for Real this season In 10 matches across all competitions this season, Mbappe has bagged 14 goals and made two assists. He owns nine goals and two assists from 8 matches in La Liga. Meanwhile, the Frenchman has smashed 5 goals for Real in the Champions League from two appearances.

Premier League Breaking down Haaland's Premier League stats in 2025-26 As mentioned, Haaland has nine goals and 1 assist in Premier League 2025-26. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Haaland has clocked 28 shots (excluding blocks) with 14 of them on target. He has created 13 chances and hit the woodwork once. Haaland has managed 45 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 2 through-balls, 6 lay-offs and three take-ons.

La Liga Breaking down Mbappe's La Liga stats in 2025-26 As mentioned, Mbappe has 9 goals and two assists in La Liga 2025-26. Mbappe has clocked 27 shots (excluding blocks) with 15 of them on target. 2 of his goals have been penalties. He has created 20 chances. Mbappe has managed 64 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 1 through-ball, 22 lay-offs and 27 take-ons.

UCL Haaland Dissecting Haaland's stats in the Champions League 2025-26 In the Champions League, Haaland owns three goals. He has clocked 8 shots (excluding blocks) with 4 of them on target. He has managed to convert 3 of his shots on target as goals. Haaland has created 0 chances. The Norway international has managed 8 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 0 through-balls, 2 lay-offs and 0 take-ons.