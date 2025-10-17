Lisandro Martinez 'near' Manchester United return, says Ruben Amorim

Manchester United 's head coach Ruben Amorim has given an update on the injury status of Lisandro Martinez . The Argentine international, who has been out since February due to a knee injury that required surgery, is getting closer to making his comeback. However, he will not be available for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Here are the details.

Recovery update Martinez could be back for Brighton clash Martinez has made significant strides in his recovery process over the last few weeks. Amorim confirmed that the former Ajax defender is now "near" to being available again. If he comes through next week unscathed, there's a good chance that Martinez could be part of the matchday squad against Brighton on October 25.

Uncertainty continues Update on other injured players Along with Martinez, the availability of Noussair Mazraoui for the Liverpool match also remains uncertain. The player has missed the last two matches due to an unspecified issue and has only played three times this season because of fitness problems. Amorim said a final decision on the Morocco international is yet to be made but confirmed that Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will be available despite not training on Thursday after their international commitments.

Update Martinez is not fit for Liverpool game, feels Amorim Amorim provided an update on Martinez and the rest of the team in a press conference. "[Lisandro Martínez] is not fit for Liverpool game, but he is near but almost returning to the training with the team," said Amorim. "[Noussair Mazraoui], I don't know. "The rest of the guys from the national team, they are ready but some players play in Japan, so we need to be careful. Diogo [Dalot] didn't play the last game, Bruno [Fernandes] play 62 minutes, so we have to try to balance everything so that they area ready."