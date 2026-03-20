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Home / News / Sports News / Riyan Parag advises Vaibhav Suryavanshi to avoid social media
Riyan Parag advises Vaibhav Suryavanshi to avoid social media
IPL 2026 begins on March 28 (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

Riyan Parag advises Vaibhav Suryavanshi to avoid social media

By Gaurav Tripathi
Mar 20, 2026
09:16 am
What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has advised young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to stay away from social media and press conferences. The advice comes ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, which begins on March 28. Parag wants the 14-year-old prodigy to focus on his game without any external pressure or distractions.

Captain's message

Let him just enjoy, says Parag

In a pre-season press conference on Thursday, Parag stressed that Suryavanshi should be given the space and time to develop his game without any external pressure. He said, "As a captain, my message to him would be to not do a lot of press conferences or follow a lot of media." The RR captain also requested media outlets not to reach out to Suryavanshi's manager or anyone else, saying, "Let him just enjoy."

Game strategy

Aggressive approach for Suryavanshi

Parag said Suryavanshi will be given the freedom to play aggressively from the start. He also assured that his more experienced partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is well-prepared to handle any pressure. "Whatever pressure is going to be there, Jaiswal will handle it as he is good enough to handle that role," Parag said.

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Coach's perspective

Sangakkara on RR's plans for IPL 2026

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara isn't worried about the absence of players from the Indian side that won the T20 World Cup earlier this month. "I am more interested in the players that we have, rather than the players we don't have," he said. Sangakkara also revealed that RR aimed to add more flexibility to their squad compared to last season, focusing on batting depth and local spin.

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