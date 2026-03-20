Riyan Parag advises Vaibhav Suryavanshi to avoid social media

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has advised young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to stay away from social media and press conferences. The advice comes ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, which begins on March 28. Parag wants the 14-year-old prodigy to focus on his game without any external pressure or distractions.

Captain's message Let him just enjoy, says Parag In a pre-season press conference on Thursday, Parag stressed that Suryavanshi should be given the space and time to develop his game without any external pressure. He said, "As a captain, my message to him would be to not do a lot of press conferences or follow a lot of media." The RR captain also requested media outlets not to reach out to Suryavanshi's manager or anyone else, saying, "Let him just enjoy."

Game strategy Aggressive approach for Suryavanshi Parag said Suryavanshi will be given the freedom to play aggressively from the start. He also assured that his more experienced partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is well-prepared to handle any pressure. "Whatever pressure is going to be there, Jaiswal will handle it as he is good enough to handle that role," Parag said.

Advertisement