Steve Smith owns 19 centuries in Tests Down Under: Stats
What's the story
Team Bangladesh is gearing up for its first Test series in Australia in over 20 years. The last time the Tigers toured Down Under was way back in 2003. Now, they are all set to play two Tests, one each in Darwin and Mackay on August 13 and August 22, respectively. The talismanic Steve Smith will once again be the nucleus of Australia's batting line-up. On this note, let's take a look at his record in home Tests.
Stats
Fifth-most Test runs in Australia
As per Cricinfo, Smith has racked up 5,301 runs from 62 home Tests at an incredible average of 59.56.
Out of his total of 37 Test centuries, 19 have come on Australian soil. The tally also includes 20 fifties.
The list of Australians with over 5,000 Test runs at home also includes Ricky Ponting (7,578), Allan Border (5,743), Steve Waugh (5,710), David Warner (5,438), and Matthew Hayden (5,210).
However, Smith stands out as the only player among them with an average exceeding 58.
Information
Smith set to join these names
Smith is in line to become the fourth batter to complete 20 Test hundreds Down Under. He would join the likes of Ponting (23), Hayden (21), and Warner (20). Two of Smith's three-figure scores were converted into double-tons.
Dissection
1,000-plus runs versus England & India
Most of Smith's Test runs have come at home against England. He has scored 1,703 runs in 22 home Tests at an average of 54.93.
Against India at home, he has scored 1,396 runs in 13 Tests at a stunning average of 63.45.
New Zealand are the only team against which Smith averages under 49 in Australia (45).
He is yet to play a home match against the Tigers.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
In a highly successful Test career, Smith has amassed 10,763 runs from 123 matches (50s: 44).
He averages 56.05, the highest for an Australian with at least 7,000 runs in the format.
Smith, with 37, has the second-most centuries in the format for Australia. He is only behind Ponting (41).
The batting talisman has played just two Tests against the Tigers, both in 2017, managing 119 runs at 29.75.