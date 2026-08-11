Steve Smith owns 19 centuries in Tests Down Under: Stats

As per Cricinfo, Smith has racked up 5,301 runs from 62 home Tests at an incredible average of 59.56.

Out of his total of 37 Test centuries, 19 have come on Australian soil. The tally also includes 20 fifties.

The list of Australians with over 5,000 Test runs at home also includes Ricky Ponting (7,578), Allan Border (5,743), Steve Waugh (5,710), David Warner (5,438), and Matthew Hayden (5,210).

However, Smith stands out as the only player among them with an average exceeding 58.