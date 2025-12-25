'Felt dizzy': Steve Smith opens up on vertigo battle 

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has opened up about his battle with vertigo, which kept him out of the 3rd Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval. This was the second time in six Tests that Smith had to sit out. He was replaced by Usman Khawaja for the third match of this series. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins returned to lead Australia after recovering from his injury.

Health battle Struggle with vertigo Smith, who is now back and will captain Australia in the 4th Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, had earlier dealt with vertigo symptoms in his career. Ahead of the Test, he said he wasn't "tracking the ball well" in the lead-up to the Adelaide Test and told Australian coach Andrew McDonald about his condition. "As soon as I started batting in Adelaide, I didn't feel great," Smith said.

Match experience Experience with vertigo during the match Smith recalled feeling dizzy and having trouble focusing on moving targets. "It wasn't the room spinning with the vertigo, which I've had previously, but it's the eye-tracking and not being able to focus on things, particularly moving targets," he said. He added that he felt slow and heavy-headed, which made it difficult for him to play at his usual level.

Management strategy Plans for management Smith revealed that he is still consulting with experts about his condition and has some training exercises to do. These include tracking things and wearing goggles with a laser, among other things. "I've got some training exercises I need to do, tracking things, wearing goggles with a laser on them," Smith said.