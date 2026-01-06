Steve Smith overtakes Hobbs, becomes second-highest run-scorer in Ashes: Stats
What's the story
Australian cricketing legend Steve Smith has added another feather to his cap by becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Ashes history. The feat came on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Smith achieved the milestone during Australia's first innings, surpassing England's Jack Hobbs's tally of 3,636 runs. Meanwhile, Smith went on to score his 13th Ashes hundred - the second-most for any batter.
Milestone achievement
Smith's journey to surpass Hobbs
Smith, who had come to bat at number five, needed 84 runs in the ongoing Sydney Test to surpass Hobbs. He achieved the feat in the final session of Day 3's play. The Aussie skipper later breached the three-figure mark as well. He returned unbeaten on 129 off 205 balls as Australia ended the day at 518 /7. Smith recorded 50-plus with fellow centurion Travis Head (163), Usman Khawaja (17), Cameron Green (37), and Beau Webster (42*) during his stay.
Record holder
Bradman remains the highest run-scorer in Ashes history
Across 41 Ashes games, Smith has scored over 3,680 runs at an incredible average of 55-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. Australia's Sir Donald Bradman (5,028 runs in 37 matches) is now the only player to have scored more Ashes runs than Smith. Smith is now second on the list of most runs scored in Ashes history, ahead of Hobbs, who finished with 3,636 runs. Allan Border (3,222 runs) and Steve Waugh (3,173 runs) are next on the list.
Legacy
Smith's consistency and dominance in Ashes
Smith's consistency and dominance in Ashes cricket are unmatched. He has scored 13 centuries in the competition, second only to Bradman's 19. The Australian great broke the tie with Hobbs, who recorded 12 Ashes hundreds. Smith has six Ashes hundreds each in Australia and England. He averages over 57 in home Ashes, where he has scored over 1,680 runs.
Information
Smith only behind these names
This was Smith's 37th hundred in Test cricket. The talisman's achievement puts him among an elite group of cricketers with only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Joe Root (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38) ahead of him on the all-time list of most Test centuries.
Career
Here are his overall Test stats
Earlier in the series, Smith became the fourth Australian with 10,500-plus runs in Tests. Having played 123 matches, Smith has gone past 10,730 Test runs at an average of over 56 (50s: 44). Root is the only active batter with more Test runs than Smith. Meanwhile, 18 of Smith's Test tons have come while leading the team. Only Graeme Smith (25), Virat Kohli (20), and Ricky Ponting (19) have scored more Test hundreds as designated captains.