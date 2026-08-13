Steve Smith reaches landmark with his 45th Test half-century

Smith came in after Mahmud removed both openers, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald.

By the 22nd over, Australia were further down to 74/4, losing Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green.

Smith and Carey then added 56 runs off 86 balls to keep Australia alive.

After Carey's dismissal, Smith batted with the tail and scored a 109-ball 71 (7 fours and 1 six). Mahmud dismissed him.