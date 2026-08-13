Steve Smith reaches landmark with his 45th Test half-century
What's the story
Steve Smith was the lone fighter of Australia's first innings in the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. While Australia were down to 74/4, Smith added a crucial 56-run stand to steady the ship. While Hasan Mahmud's six-fer led to a collapse for Australia (198/10), Smith ended up scoring 71 off 109 balls. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Smith keeps Australia alive
Smith came in after Mahmud removed both openers, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald.
By the 22nd over, Australia were further down to 74/4, losing Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green.
Smith and Carey then added 56 runs off 86 balls to keep Australia alive.
After Carey's dismissal, Smith batted with the tail and scored a 109-ball 71 (7 fours and 1 six). Mahmud dismissed him.
Landmark
Joint third-most 50-plus scores for Australia
According to Cricinfo, Smith raced to his 45th half-century in Test cricket.
This was his 82nd fifty-plus score, now the joint third-most for Australia in the format with Steve Waugh. They are only behind Ricky Ponting (103) and Allan Border (90).
Smith has a decent conversion rate, as his tally includes 37 centuries, the second-most for Australia.
Career
A look at his numbers
Smith, who has been bolstering Australia's middle order for over a decade, continues his run-scoring spree in the format.
He scored a match-winning century in his last Test appearance (138 vs England, MCG, 2026).
In 124 Tests, Smith has raced to 10,834 runs at an incredible average of 56.13.
He is one of only four Australians with 10,000-plus Test runs.