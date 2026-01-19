Australian batter Steven Smith keeps Olympic dream alive

Despite not playing T20Is recently, Australian batter Steven Smith has been in sublime form in the shortest format. The Sydney Sixers star has lit up the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), scoring back-to-back 50-plus scores, including a blistering century. Although Smith is not in Australia's scheme of things (T20Is), his Olympic dream is alive and kicking. The Aussie batter earlier stated his quest for the 2028 LA Olympic berth.

Future aspirations Smith's World Cup exclusion As reported earlier, Smith's main goal is to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, when he will be touching 40. However, Australia's selectors have not called him up for the impending three-match series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup. Despite his stellar BBL performances, Smith was not selected. The chair of selectors George Bailey acknowledged this but said if there were any changes needed, "no doubt his name would be in the mix."

Player's reaction Olympic dream After his recent BBL innings, Smith said he always wanted to play for Australia in major tournaments but felt that opportunity had passed. Despite missing out on the T20 World Cup, Smith remains hopeful about his Olympic dream. "My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing, and you never know," he told reporters.

Form Smith's fine form in T20s Smith, Australia's mainstay Test batter, retired from ODIs after the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. His last T20I appearance came in February 2024. Since his last T20I, Smith has averaged 51-plus with a strike rate of 156 in T20s, according to ESPNcricinfo. He has been striking at 176.53 in the ongoing BBL season. Overall, Smith has scored 1,094 runs from 67 T20Is at a strike rate of 125.45. His tally includes 5 half-centuries.

