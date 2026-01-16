Steve Smith hammers match-winning 4th BBL hundred: Decoding his stats

Steve Smith helped Sydney Sixers beat Sydney Thunder in Match 37 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season on Friday at the SCG. His knock of 100 from 42 balls saw the Sixers complete a 190-run chase (191/5) in 17.2 overs. Notably, Smith was involved in a 141-run opening stand alongside Babar Azam (47). Here are further details and stats.

Knock Smith hammers four successive sixes off Hadley's over Smith was at his sublime best and looked unstoppable during his stay. He scored 36 off 18 in the powerplay overs (1-6) as Sydney Sixers managed 64/0. In the 9th over, Smith completed his fifty with a six. In the 12th over, he smashed Ryan Hadley for four successive sixes and a four. The 14th over resulted in him completing a 41-ball hundred.

Information Smith falls to Tanveer Sangha Tanveer Sangha dismissed Smith right after the latter completed his ton. Smith came down the track and wanted to go for a big shot. However, extra bounce saw Smith slash and miss as Sam Billings did the rest behind the stumps.

Stats 4th century for Smith in BBL; 6,000 runs in T20s Smith's 42-ball 100 was laced with nine sixes and five fours. He struck at 238.10. With this knock, Smith has raced to 1,318 runs in the BBL at 48.81 from 36 matches. He registered his 4th century (50s: 8). As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith hammered his 5th T20 hundred overall (50s: 28). Smith surpassed 6,000 T20 runs (6,062) from 268 matches (238 innings) at 32.41.

Do you know? 2nd hundred for Smith against Thunder in BBL In 8 BBL matches against Thunder, Smith has raced to 305 runs at an average of 61. He now owns two centuries with his strike rate being 165.76. He is the first batter to smash multiple centuries against Thunder.