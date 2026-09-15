Will Steve Smith appear in 2027 Ashes? His cryptic response
What's the story
Australian cricket star Steve Smith recently gave a cryptic response to a query on his participation in the 2027 Ashes series. The 37-year-old is yet to decide whether he will join Australia's tour of England next summer. Despite the prospect of chasing his first Ashes series win in England, Smith, in an interview with The Telegraph, said, "I don't even know if I'll be there yet."
Plans
Series-by-series approach for Smith
Smith's response indicates his approach to Test cricket is more of a series-by-series proposition.
He said, "I'm in kind of a series-by-series proposition, as I've been for a while."
The veteran cricketer added that while he'd love to win an Ashes series in England, he isn't sure if that will happen.
Smith is currently focused on Australia's upcoming three-Test series against South Africa.
Past controversies
Return to South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
The upcoming series will mark Smith's return to South Africa for Test cricket for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. However, he is keen to move on from that chapter of his career.
"For me, it's just another series," Smith said.
He also acknowledged South Africa's strong performance, especially their pace attack, and looks forward to a competitive series ahead.
Future aspirations
Pursuing T20 opportunities and the Olympics
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his Test future, Smith isn't planning on retiring from cricket anytime soon.
He is actively pursuing T20 opportunities and has his eyes set on representing Australia at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
"Right now probably it's just the Olympics to try to be a part of that," Smith said, adding that playing as much T20 cricket as possible is his goal.
Batting prowess
Smith feels he's batting nicely
Smith remains confident in his batting skills, even with the growing challenges of modern Test cricket.
According to Cricbuzz, he has averaged nearly 50 over the last two years and increased his Test century count to 37.
"I feel like I'm batting really nicely," Smith said, adding that he has found different ways to score runs on tricky surfaces and contribute as much as possible for his team.