Chelsea FC complete another big sale with Liam Delap exit
What's the story
Nottingham Forest have signed striker Liam Delap from Chelsea in a club-record deal. The transfer is worth at least £45 million, potentially rising to £50 million with add-ons. This means Chelsea could make up to a £20 million profit on the 23-year-old, who they had signed from Ipswich Town last summer for £30 million. Chelsea have been active in terms of summer sales this summer and this move highlights another key piece of business done.
Career trajectory
Delap signs 5-year deal with Nottingham Forest
Delap signed a five-year deal with Nottingham Forest on Thursday. He said, "I really can't wait to get started. This is a massive club with a big history."
The striker also expressed his excitement about working under the manager, saying he believes this could be the right step for his development and hopes to contribute goals for the team.
Player stats
Striker's stats at Chelsea and Ipswich Town
Delap had a disappointing run at Chelsea, making 47 appearances but only managing to score three goals.
He only managed a solitary goal in the Premier League for Chelsea from 28 appearances.
Delap had an impressive stint at Ipswich, where he scored 12 Premier League goals in 37 games during the 2024/25 season, was a highlight of his career.
Former Manchester City striker Delap had loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City before joining Ipswich permanently.
Strategic move
Chelsea could make a profit on Delap
Chelsea made a smart move by selling Delap at a potential £50 million price tag this summer. The club is likely to receive the full amount if the deal's add-ons are met.
Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, had been looking for a focal point up front and saw Delap as a potential fit despite his recent struggles at Chelsea.
Delap is 23 years old and Forest see him as someone who can bring value with time by their side.
Transfer updates
Chelsea have been racking up quality summer sales
Chelsea sold left-back Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid for £51.8m.
Midfielder Andrey Santos joined Manchester Unitedfor £50m whereas defender Trevoh Chalobah was shipped off to Como for a sizeable £30.8m, as per Sky Sports News.
Meawnhile, Tyrique George joined Everton for £24m whereas Jimmy-Jay Morgan left for West Brom in a £4m deal.
Alejandro Garnacho joined Aston Villa on and the deal includes a conditional obligation to buy.
The total package, including the loan fee, meets Chelsea's valuation of £42.6 million.
Chelsea are also in talks with Villa for a £65m package for striker Nicolas Jackson.
Twitter Post
Words!
"I think he can be the one to really help me to develop."— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 27, 2026
Liam Delap’s first Forest interview. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LIKoo1IueT