Chelsea FC complete another big sale with Liam Delap exit

Delap had a disappointing run at Chelsea, making 47 appearances but only managing to score three goals.

He only managed a solitary goal in the Premier League for Chelsea from 28 appearances.

Delap had an impressive stint at Ipswich, where he scored 12 Premier League goals in 37 games during the 2024/25 season, was a highlight of his career.

Former Manchester City striker Delap had loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City before joining Ipswich permanently.