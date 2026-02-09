Ranji Trophy: Sudip Kumar Gharami dismissed for 299 vs Andhra

Star Bengal batter Sudip Kumar Gharami missed out on a historic First-Class triple-hundred by just one run. He was dismissed for an impressive 299 runs in the second innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final against Andhra Pradesh. The match is being played at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock A fine hand from Gharami Responding to Bengal's first innings score of 295/10, Bengal were reduced to 43/3. However, Gharami, who arrived at three, powered his team with a marathon knock. He added 165 runs with Sumanta Gupta (81) before further stitching a 221-run partnership with Shakir Habib Gandhi (95). Gharami's brilliance meant Bengal finished at a massive 629/10.

Milestone First batter to be dismissed for 299 in Ranji Trophy Gharami's innings also set a new unwanted record in the Ranji Trophy. He became the first batsman in the tournament's history to be dismissed for 299 runs. Previously, Maharashtra's Shantanu Sugwekar had remained unbeaten on 299 against Madhya Pradesh in the 1988-89 season. Gharami was visibly disappointed after his dismissal, as he was on the verge of creating history with his performance.

Stats Here are his numbers Gharami's stay ended after he was clean bowled by Sheikh Rashid. His 299-run knock included 31 boundaries and six sixes off a whopping 596 balls. The batter has been in top form for Bengal in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, scoring a total of 651 runs in 12 innings at an average of 54.25. His tally includes two centuries and three fifties.

