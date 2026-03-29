Sunil Gavaskar urges tougher penalties for last-minute IPL withdrawals

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for stricter penalties for last-minute withdrawals from the Indian Premier League (IPL) . His comments come in light of England opener Ben Duckett's recent decision to withdraw from IPL 2026 after being picked by Delhi Capitals. Duckett, who was bought for ₹2 crore, opted out just days before the tournament to focus on his commitments with the England national team.

Rule scrutiny Gavaskar says 2-year IPL ban ineffective Gavaskar questioned the effectiveness of the existing punishment for last-minute IPL withdrawals. "What should be done is something for the BCCI to think about, because a two-year ban is obviously not working," he told India Today. The former Indian captain stressed on the need for a rule that has real consequences, saying "As long as it's not having an impact on the player and his chances of coming back to the IPL, it won't work."

Rule enforcement IPL ban questioned after Ben Duckett The IPL currently imposes a two-year ban on overseas players who withdraw after being picked at the auction without valid injury reasons. However, repeated cases have raised doubts about its effectiveness. Duckett's withdrawal follows similar instances, including that of Harry Brook, who is already serving a ban after pulling out in a previous season. The England opener defended his decision, saying it reflected his commitment to national duty.

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