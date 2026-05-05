'Unacceptable': Sunil Gavaskar slams Jasprit Bumrah for this blunder

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has called out Jasprit Bumrah for a costly blunder during the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium. The incident occurred in the 14th over of LSG's innings when Himmat Singh was caught behind off a delivery from Bumrah. However, the umpire later called it a no-ball, leaving Gavaskar furious at the fast bowler's overstepping at such an important juncture.

Criticism Gavaskar's attack on Bumrah Gavaskar, who was commentating on the match, expressed his disappointment with Bumrah's mistake. He said, "This is not acceptable. You are a professional cricketer. Wides, I understand. But not no-balls." The former Indian captain also slammed Bumrah for bowling two no-balls in the same over of LSG's innings. Bumrah had to bowl the third delivery of the 14th four times as it included two no-balls and a wide.

Season summary Disappointing IPL 2026 season Bumrah has had a disappointing season in IPL 2026, having bowled eight no-balls so far. He went wicketless against the Super Giants, conceding 45 runs in his four overs. In the entire season, he has managed to take only three wickets from 10 matches at 109.66. This is one of the worst seasons for India's premier pacer in IPL history.

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