'I don't see...': Sunil Gavaskar hints at Sanju Samson's exclusion

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson may not be part of the Playing XI for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The speculation comes after India's recent 4-1 series win over New Zealand, where Ishan Kishan made a mark at No. 3. Samson had a disappointing outing in the series, scoring just 46 runs in five matches. Meanwhile, Kishan scored a blistering century and 76.

Performance review 'Definitely short on confidence' Gavaskar has been questioning Samson's lack of form. Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "It has got nothing to do with his ability. In a tournament like the World Cup, you can't take chances." He added that Samson, who played in all five matches against New Zealand, is definitely short on confidence. The former India captain also said that unless Tilak Varma is unfit, he doesn't see Samson in the XI.

Rising star Kishan strengthens case for inclusion Kishan's stellar performance in the series, where he scored 215 runs in four innings, including two 50-plus scores, has further strengthened his case for inclusion in the World Cup squad. The left-hander's century came in the final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, Samson's home ground. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav﻿, who backed Samson for all five games, did not officially comment on the selection dilemma.

Advertisement