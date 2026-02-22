'Why bring this up...': Sunil Gavaskar defends T20 WC model

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has defended the International Cricket Council (ICC) against criticism over its pre-seeding model for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage. The format has been widely criticized on social media, as it placed all four group winners into one pool and their respective runners-up into another. This arrangement has created a 'Group of Death' with top-performing teams competing against each other early on.

Critique timing Why bring this up now? Gavaskar questions timing of criticism Gavaskar questioned the timing of the criticism, asking why such concerns weren't raised before the tournament began. "Why bring this up now? Why was this not brought up before the start of the tournament?" Gavaskar told India Today. The former cricketer also highlighted that logistical challenges could be a reason for ICC's decision to pre-seed teams due to international travel and customs clearance issues.

Logistical challenges Gavaskar highlights logistical complexities in organizing such a tournament Gavaskar emphasized the logistical complexities involved in organizing such a tournament across two countries. He said, "There's international travel, there's immigration, and there's customs, all those things to be taken care of." The former cricketer also pointed out that not every team travels with the same number of people or support staff which further complicates hotel bookings and other arrangements.

