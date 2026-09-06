Sunil Narine claims 12th POTM award in CPL: Key stats 

This was the first instance of Narine claiming four wickets in a CPL match, as per Cricinfo.

It must be noted that Narine is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition's history.

He has tallied 144 wickets from 135 games at an average of 19.71.

Narine's sensational economy rate of 5.44 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 CPL wickets.

His 11 wickets across nine outings this year have come at an even better economy rate (5.06).