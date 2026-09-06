Sunil Narine claims 12th POTM award in CPL: Key stats
What's the story
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) emerged victorious in a low-scoring Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against Barbados Tridents. The game, played in Bridgetown, was headlined by Sunil Narine's brilliant bowling. Despite a modest target of 148 runs, the Tridents struggled to keep up with the TKR's spin attack. Narine claimed four wickets and went on to win the Player-of-the Match award. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Bowling brilliance
Another stellar spell from Narine
Narine struck thrice in the powerplay, leaving the Tridents reeling at 35 for 4.
Dangerous players like Brandon King, Rivaldo Clarke, and Quinton de Kock were his victims.
The mystery spinner later returned to dismiss last man Jakeem Pollard as the Tridents were bundled out for 112 in 18.3 overs.
Narine finished with 3/12 across 3.3 overs.
CPL
Most wickets in CPL history
This was the first instance of Narine claiming four wickets in a CPL match, as per Cricinfo.
It must be noted that Narine is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition's history.
He has tallied 144 wickets from 135 games at an average of 19.71.
Narine's sensational economy rate of 5.44 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 CPL wickets.
His 11 wickets across nine outings this year have come at an even better economy rate (5.06).
POTM
Narine among the elites
The one in the aforementioned game was Narine's 12th POTM honor in CPL, the joint-second most for any player.
While Kieron Pollard leads the list with 15 awards, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran, and Johnson Charles share second place with Narine.
Meanwhile, Narine now has three POTM awards in the ongoing season.
Overall, in T20 cricket, Narine has completed 46 such awards across 616 matches.
He is only behind Chris Gayle (60), Glenn Maxwell (49), Pollard (49), and Rashid Khan (48) on this list.
T20s
Second-most wickets in T20s
Earlier in the tourney, Narine became the second player to complete 650 wickets in T20 history, having joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (736).
The former has now raced to 657 wickets at an average of 21.8. His economy rate reads 6.13.
In addition to 13 four-fers, he has picked one five-wicket haul.
With the bat, he has tallied 4,993 T20 runs at an average of 15.41 and a strike rate of 148.73.
This includes 19 half-centuries besides a ton.