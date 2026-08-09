Sunil Narine claims 10th POTM honor in CPL: Key stats 

Narine's performance was reminiscent of his recent MLC season, where he dominated the Powerplay.

He took two wickets in the second over and another in the fourth, leaving SKNP struggling at 47/6 after just 11 overs.

His efforts meant St Kitts were restricted to 109/9 while batting first.

As the Knight Riders were 94/2 in 15 overs when rain stopped play for the final time, they emerged winners via the DLS method.