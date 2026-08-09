Sunil Narine claims 10th POTM honor in CPL: Key stats
What's the story
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) kicked off their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title defense with a convincing 19-run victory over St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP). The match, played at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent, was affected by rain but still saw some stellar performances from TKR players. Sunil Narine was the star of the show with his impressive bowling figures of 3/7 in four overs. This spell earned him the 10th Player-of-the-Match award in CPL. Here are further details.
Bowling brilliance
Narine's 3-fer skittles SKNP
Narine's performance was reminiscent of his recent MLC season, where he dominated the Powerplay.
He took two wickets in the second over and another in the fourth, leaving SKNP struggling at 47/6 after just 11 overs.
His efforts meant St Kitts were restricted to 109/9 while batting first.
As the Knight Riders were 94/2 in 15 overs when rain stopped play for the final time, they emerged winners via the DLS method.
Stats
Narine joins these names
As per Cricinfo, Narine became just the sixth player to complete 10 POTM honors in CPL history.
While Kieron Pollard leads the list with 15 awards, Colin Munro (12), Nicholas Pooran (12), Johnson Charles (11), and Evin Lewis (11) are the other players ahead of Narine on this list.
Overall, in T20 cricket, Narine has completed 44 POTM awards across 608 matches.
Career
Narine: A CPL giant
Notably, this was the 14th instance of Narine conceding 10 or fewer runs in a four-over CPL spell.
It must be noted that Narine is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition's history.
He has tallied 136 wickets from 127 games at an average of 19.65.
Narine's sensational economy rate of 5.44 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 CPL wickets.
Career
650 T20 wickets loading for Narine
Narine is just one short of becoming the second bowler after Rashid Khan (736) to complete 650 T20 wickets.
Across 608 matches, Narine has raced to 649 wickets at an average of 21.81. His economy rate reads 6.14.
In addition to 12 four-fers, he has picked one five-wicket haul.
In the Indian Premier League, he has bagged 207 wickets at 25.41.