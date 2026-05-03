Sunil Narine becomes first overseas bowler with 200 IPL wickets
What's the story
Spin wizard Sunil Narine has become the first overseas player to complete 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League. The Kolkata Knight Riders talisman achieved this feat with his first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Overall, he became just the third bowler with a double-century of IPL scalps. Meanwhile, Narine claimed 2/31 in his four-over spell against SRH.
Elite list
Narine joins Chahal and Bhuvneshwar
According to ESPNcricinfo, Narine has raced to 201 wickets across 197 IPL games at an average of 25.53. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (228) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (215) are the only other bowlers in the 200-wicket club. Having represented only KKR since the start of his IPL career in 2012, Narine also became the first bowler to complete 200 IPL scalps for a team.
Feat
Best economy in IPL history
Narine, whose IPL economy is 6.79, is the only bowler in the league's history to take 100-plus wickets at a sub-7 economy rate. The KKR star also owns the second-most four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL (8). He is only behind Chahal's tally of nine such hauls. Meanwhile, Narine's tally also includes a fifer and a hat-trick.
All-round feat
Only player with this double
With the bat, Narine has scored 1,820 IPL runs at a staggering strike rate of 165.30. He also owns a ton and 7 half-centuries. He became the first all-rounder with the IPL double of 1,000 runs and 200 wickets. Narine has been adjudged the Most Valuable Player in three seasons (2012, 2018, and 2024). No other player has more than two such honors.
Overall statistics
Third-most wickets in T20 history
Narine's overall T20 record is equally impressive. From 591 matches, he has taken a whopping 622 wickets at an average of 22-plus from 581 innings with an economy rate of 6.17. His overall stats include one five-wicket haul and as many as 12 four-wicket hauls. Only Rashid Khan (712) and Dwayne Bravo (631) boast more wickets in the 20-over format.
Spell
A fine spell for Narine
Narine reached the milestone in the 16th over, when he trapped the dangerous Sahil Arora for 2. In the same over, the mystery spinner got the better of the well-set Ishan Kishan. The latter made 42 runs. Meanwhile, the veteran claimed 2/31 in his four-over spell. Narine has raced to seven wickets from eight games this season at an economy of 6.73.