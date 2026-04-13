Sunil Narine owns 26 wickets against CSK in IPL: Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match is scheduled to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 14. KKR are winless from 4 matches this season and have to turn the tide. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine remains a key figure for them. Here's more.

Vs CSK Narine averages a stunning 20.73 versus CSK As per ESPNcricinfo, from 22 IPL games against CSK, Narine has claimed 26 wickets at an average of 20.73. His economy rate of 6.31 is commendable. Narine's best performance reads 3/13. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Narine has picked 11 wickets from 8 matches against CSK at an average of 17.72. His economy rate is a solid 6.22.

Do you know? Narine is the most successful spinner against CSK Narine is the most successful spinner against CSK in the IPL. His tally of 26 wickets is the best. Yuzvendra Chahal is next with 24 scalps. Overall, Narine is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker against CSK. He is only behind Lasith Malinga (31 wickets).

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