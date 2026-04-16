How has Sunil Narine fared against Gujarat Titans (IPL)? Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) will host a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on April 16. KKR are winless from 5 matches this season and have to turn the tide. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine remains a key figure for them. Here's more.
Vs Gt
Narine averages 31 with the ball against GT
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 4 IPL games against GT, Narine has claimed 4 wickets at an average of 31. His economy rate of 8.21 is on the higher side. Narine's best performance reads 3/33. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Narine has played only once against GT. He claimed three wickets in that contest. He averages 11.
Information
A look at Narine's bowling stats in IPL
Overall in IPL history, Narine has picked 195 wickets from 193 matches at an average of 25.76. He is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Narine owns 7 four-fers and a fifer. In IPL 2026, he has picked three wickets at 34.33.