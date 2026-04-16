How has Sunil Narine fared against Gujarat Titans (IPL)? Stats

Vs Gt

Narine averages 31 with the ball against GT

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 4 IPL games against GT, Narine has claimed 4 wickets at an average of 31. His economy rate of 8.21 is on the higher side. Narine's best performance reads 3/33. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Narine has played only once against GT. He claimed three wickets in that contest. He averages 11.