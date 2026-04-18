How has Sunil Narine fared against Rajasthan Royals (IPL)? Stats

Vs RR

Narine averages 39.64 with the ball against RR

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 21 IPL games against RR, Narine has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 39.64. His economy rate of 7.11 is commendable. Narine's best performance reads 2/21. At the Eden Gardens Stadium, Narine has played 8 games against RR. He owns seven wickets at 29.28. 2/25 reads his best performance against RR at home.