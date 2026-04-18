How has Sunil Narine fared against Rajasthan Royals (IPL)? Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will visit a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens Stadium on April 19. KKR are winless from 6 matches this season and are aiming for their first win. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine remains a key figure for them. Here's more.
Vs RR
Narine averages 39.64 with the ball against RR
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 21 IPL games against RR, Narine has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 39.64. His economy rate of 7.11 is commendable. Narine's best performance reads 2/21. At the Eden Gardens Stadium, Narine has played 8 games against RR. He owns seven wickets at 29.28. 2/25 reads his best performance against RR at home.
Information
A look at Narine's bowling stats in IPL
Overall in IPL history, Narine has picked 196 wickets from 194 matches at an average of 25.78. He is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Narine owns 7 four-fers and a fifer. In IPL 2026, he has picked four wickets at 32.75.