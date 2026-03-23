IPL: Trent Boult's dominance over Sunil Narine, the batter

The 2026 Indian Premier League will be underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash the next day. The encounter will see the overseas player matchup of Sunil Narine and Trent Boult . Over the years, KKR have banked on Narine's powerful starts as a batter. And MI's Boult has unsettled him in the past.

Context Why does this story matter? Narine, the meticulous mystery spinner, now also rules KKR's opening slot. He has struck at 170-plus in the last two IPL seasons. KKR will expect Narine to continue his blitz at the top and make use of the fielding restrictions. Challenging him will be Trent Boult, whose ability to control the new-ball swing stands out. Boult can certainly defuse the Narine threat early on.

Numbers By the Numbers Even historically, Boult has had the edge over Narine, the batter, in the cash-rich league. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has dismissed the KKR opener in all four of their IPL meetings. Narine has managed 19 runs off 17 balls in this battle, scoring a boundary and 2 sixes. In another separate head-to-head T20 clash (the only other), Boult got rid of Narine.

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