IPL: Suresh Raina raises concerns over 'Impact Player' rule
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has raised concerns over the 'Impact Player' rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman, who retired with 5,528 IPL runs at 32.51, feels that the introduction of this rule in 2023 has heavily favored batters, leaving bowlers at a disadvantage. The debate over this controversial rule continues to divide opinions among players, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also voicing their concerns during IPL 2024.
Rule implications
Batters are benefitting from the 'Impact Player' rule: Raina
The 'Impact Player' rule allows teams to name five substitutes after the toss and replace one player at any time during a match.
Raina believes this extra substitution option has contributed to an increase in batting performances in the IPL.
He noted that scores once considered difficult are now easily achievable, with teams frequently crossing the 200-run mark and even scoring over 250 runs in recent seasons.
Game balance
Bowlers have been disadvantaged, feels Raina
Raina feels that the increasing focus on batting depth has given bowlers fewer chances to impact matches.
"I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup," Raina told the former India batter, Aakash Chopra.
The former India international also thinks that this rule has lessened the impact of losing wickets as teams can replace them with another specialist batter when needed.
"Earlier, 170 was a competitive score, but now 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored," he added.
League participation
Indian players no longer need to play foreign T20 leagues
Raina also spoke about the long-standing debate of allowing Indian cricketers to play in foreign T20 leagues.
The 2011 World Cup-winning team member said he no longer thinks it's necessary for Indian players to participate in leagues like Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and England's Hundred.
"I feel Indian players should not be allowed now. Our league has become very big. When we used to go on Australia and England tours before, I used to ask this. I had come close to playing as well, but then they said no," said Raina.
League dominance
Foreign leagues have lost significance, says Raina
Raina also emphasized how much things have changed since his time.
He said that IPL has become one of the biggest tournaments in world cricket, while foreign leagues have gone down compared to the past.
"Now, a lot of outside players come here, and the quality of foreign leagues has also gone down. Back then, I would have definitely said yes. But at this time, we are ruling the world. Cricket is going somewhere else, and our team is very solid," he added.