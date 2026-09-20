'Would love to steal his six-hitting ability': Suryakumar on Sooryavanshi
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav, one of the greatest T20 batters in history, has expressed his admiration for young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Surya revealed that he would love to "steal" Sooryavanshi's six-hitting ability. The 15-year-old is the youngest cricketer to play for India and has already made a name for himself in the sport.
Stellar season
Sooryavanshi's record-breaking IPL 2026 season
Sooryavanshi's stellar performance in the IPL 2026 season saw him score a whopping 776 runs and win the Orange Cap.
He also hit a record-breaking 72 sixes, the most by any player in a T20 series/tournament.
His ability to clear boundaries with ease has become a defining feature of his batting style, even catching the attention of seasoned players like Suryakumar.
High praise
Surya's thoughts on Sooryavanshi
Suryakumar, who has over 9,000 runs to his name in T20 cricket, was all praise for Sooryavanshi.
He said, "There is a young boy, you must have heard his name - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Definitely his six-hitting ability."
This compliment from one of the defining figures of modern T20 cricket speaks volumes about Sooryavanshi's raw power and potential as a cricketer.
Career highlights
From captain to player: Suryakumar's T20I journey
Suryakumar made his T20I debut for India in March 2021 and has since represented the country across all three formats.
He was also part of the Indian team that won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title under his captaincy in March 2026.
However, despite leading India to victory, he was removed as India's T20I captain and dropped from the squad.
He has scored 3,272 T20I at an average of 36.35 (50s: 25, 100s: 4). The batter has scored these runs at a strike rate of 162.94.
Bowling challenges
Toughest bowler faced by Suryakumar
When asked about the toughest bowler he has faced, Suryakumar picked his long-time Mumbai Indians and India teammate Jasprit Bumrah.
The two have spent years together at Mumbai Indians and also shared the India dressing room.
However, they have also been opponents earlier in Suryakumar's IPL career when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders against Bumrah's team.