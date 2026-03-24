Suryakumar Yadav: Dissecting his sensational IPL record at Wankhede
What's the story
As the Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), all eyes are on their star player Suryakumar Yadav. It was SKY's stellar performance in IPL 2025 that really caught everyone's attention. The Indian T20I skipper had a dream run, finishing as MI's highest run-scorer with 717 runs. Meanwhile, SKY has particularly been brilliant at the Wankhede Stadium - MI's home ground. On this note, let's look at his stats at the venue.
Numbers
Over 1,300 runs at the venue
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has scored 1,394 runs across 39 IPL games at the Wankhede at an average of 43.56. Among batters with at least 1,200 IPL runs at a particular venue, only David Warner (64.92 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) has a better average. The MI star strikes at 165.36 at the Wankhede. Only AB de Villiers has a better strike rate among batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at a ground (189.17 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy).
DYK
SKY is the only batter with this feat
SKY has tallied two IPL hundreds at the Wankhede. No other batter has tallied multiple IPL hundreds at the venue while operating at three or lower. The MI star also owns the joint-most 50-plus scores in this regard (11). He shares the spot with his fellow MI teammate Rohit Sharma, who also owns 11 such scores at the Wankhede. De Villiers tops this list with 16 50-plus scores at the Chinnaswamy.
Career stats
A look at his overall IPL numbers
Coming to his IPL career, SKY has played 166 matches and scored 4,311 runs at an average of 35.04. He has a strike-rate of 148.65, the highest among Indians with over 4,000 runs in IPL history. His tally includes two centuries and 29 fifties, along with a total of 168 sixes in the tournament. Out of these runs, a whopping 3,703 runs have come for MI alone at an average of 38.57.