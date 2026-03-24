Suryakumar Yadav: Dissecting his sensational IPL record at Wankhede

Numbers Over 1,300 runs at the venue As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has scored 1,394 runs across 39 IPL games at the Wankhede at an average of 43.56. Among batters with at least 1,200 IPL runs at a particular venue, only David Warner (64.92 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) has a better average. The MI star strikes at 165.36 at the Wankhede. Only AB de Villiers has a better strike rate among batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at a ground (189.17 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy).

DYK SKY is the only batter with this feat SKY has tallied two IPL hundreds at the Wankhede. No other batter has tallied multiple IPL hundreds at the venue while operating at three or lower. The MI star also owns the joint-most 50-plus scores in this regard (11). He shares the spot with his fellow MI teammate Rohit Sharma, who also owns 11 such scores at the Wankhede. De Villiers tops this list with 16 50-plus scores at the Chinnaswamy.

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