Suryakumar Yadav falters in Mumbai T20 League opener: Stats

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav , continues his quest to regain his Midas touch with the bat. He failed to make an impact in his first competitive match since the conclusion of IPL 2026. Playing for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the Mumbai T20 League, Suryakumar managed just 19 runs off 12 balls against Ajinkya Rahane-led North Mumbai Panthers at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Match details Suryakumar's innings in vain as Triumph Knights lose Suryakumar came to bat after Triumph Knights, chasing 210, lost their openers cheaply. He looked in good touch for a while, hitting 4 boundaries and helping his side reach 56/2 by the end of the Powerplay. However, left-arm spinner Rahul Sawant dismissed him for 19 runs, triggering a collapse in the middle overs. Despite a valiant 93 off 56 balls from impact substitute Nutan Goel, Triumph Knights fell short of their target by finishing at 188/8.

Performance review Questions over Suryakumar's form Suryakumar's recent performances have raised questions about his consistency in the format. Despite leading India to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup title, he struggled with the bat. Barring a rescuing half-century in India's opener, SKY had no other significant score. Though he seemed to have found his rhythm in India's pre-tournament series against New Zealand, scoring three half-centuries in five matches, that momentum didn't continue into the World Cup.

Advertisement