India's T20 WC 2026 preparation began right after title win

Preparation Preparation for 2026 T20 World Cup In the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar gave an insight into the preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. "Our 2026 T20 World Cup preparation began right after we won the T20 World Cup in 2024... Our preparation is similar. The preparation started after the T20 World Cup 2024 got over. Since then, we have been trying new things and everything is working for us," Surya said on Monday.

Strategy Consistent combination and new strategies Suryakumar emphasized that the team has been sticking to a similar combination in the last few series. "I feel in the last 5-6 series that we have played, we have tried and played with a similar combination. We have not changed too much... Everything is going well. We wanted to continue the same way," he added. India have been playing an attacking brand of cricket in T20Is of late.

Player impact Hardik Pandya's return to T20I squad Commenting on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to the squad, Suryakumar said that he brings a lot of balance to the team. "I think what you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he was bowling the new ball, he opened a lot of options," Surya said. He added that Hardik's experience in ICC events will be crucial for their performance. Notably, Hardik hasn't played for India since September this year with injury.