Suryakumar Yadav owns third-most T20I runs for India against SA
Suryakumar Yadav has been leading India from the front in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With four successive wins, India are all set to face South Africa in their first Super 8 clash. It will be a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Notably, Suryakumar has the third-most T20I runs for India against the Proteas.
Suryakumar only behind these players
According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar is behind only Tilak Varma (496) and Rohit Sharma (429) in terms of T20I runs for India against South Africa. Across 15 T20Is against the Proteas, Suryakumar has amassed 406 runs at an average of 31.23. His tally includes a strike rate of 156.15. One of his four T20I tons has come against South Africa.
Second-most T20I sixes for India vs SA
Suryakumar is one of only three Indians to have slammed 20-plus T20I sixes against South Africa. With 25 maximums, he shares the spot with Tilak (28) and Sanju Samson (21).
Breakdown of his runs
Suryakumar has scored 153 runs from seven home T20Is against SA with a strike rate of 162.76. His strike rate in away T20Is against them reads 149.18. Notably, Suryakumar also scored a half-century against SA in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter.
His career numbers
Suryakumar has been the heartbeat of India's T20I batting line-up since his debut in 2021. He is currently India's third-highest run-scorer in the format, behind Rohit (4,231) and Virat Kohli (4,188). The Indian captain has slammed 3,192 runs from 108 T20Is at an average of 37.55. His strike rate of 163.69 is the highest for a batter with 3,000-plus runs.