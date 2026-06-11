'Rishabh Pant should focus on fitness, consistency, temperament': Syed Kirmani

Run

A look at his journey

Since Pant's Test debut in 2018, no Indian batter has scored more runs than him. Across 50 Tests so far, the batter has recorded 3,557 runs at a fine average of 43.37. He has recorded 8 tons and 19 fifties in the format. His tally of 97 Test sixes is also the most for any Indian batter. Despite being India's match-winner in whites, Pant has fallen out of the pecking order in limited-overs cricket. He was also stripped of his Test vice-captaincy recently.