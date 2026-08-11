South African T20 stalwarts set to make ILT20 debuts: Details 

Australia's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will return to the ILT20 after a three-year hiatus. He will play for Dubai Capitals in the upcoming season.

Noor Ahmad is the other player signed by the Capitals, as Rovman Powell and Mustafizur Rahman have been retained.

The defending champions Desert Vipers have retained players like Shimron Hetmyer, Andries Gous, and Dan Lawrence while signing Mujeeb Ur Rahman.