T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten West Indies defeat Italy 

West Indies won their fourth successive match in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , beating Italy. Asked to bat, WI compiled 165/6, which looked meager considering how Italy beat Nepal. However, Italy suffered a middle-order collapse after showing fight. Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde shared seven wickets after Shai Hope smashed a 46-ball 75. WI finished atop Group D, while Italy were earlier eliminated.

Rescue Hope rescues WI after poor start WI lost Brandon King (4) and Shimron Hetmyer (1) in the Powerplay, stumbling at 31/2. However, Hope steadied the ship through a 64-run stand with Roston Chase. Despite the fruitful partnership, WI treaded slowly. They suffered a collapse thereafter (95/2 to 115/5). In the 16th over, Crishan Kalugamage knocked over Hope. The latter departed for 75 off 46 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes).

Numbers Successive fifties for Hope Hope recorded a half-century for the second successive match. He earlier smashed an unbeaten 61 against Nepal in Mumbai. Overall, this was his third T20 World Cup half-century and an 11th in T20Is. In 64 T20Is, Hope has raced to 1,610 runs at an average of 30.37. His tally includes a strike rate of 138.07. His strike rate in the T20 WC reads 152.32.

Start Italy lose five wickets before 100 WI started their defense by uprooting Justin and Anthony, the Mosca brothers, with Matthew Forde and Akeal Hosein striking early. Forde picked his second wicket in the form of Syed Naqvi, as Italy were down to 37/3. Joseph, who bowled at fine speeds, made another inroad by removing Italy skipper Harry Manenti. Gudakesh Motie then dismissed a set JJ Smuts, leaving Italy at 78/5.

Collapse Forde, Joseph among wickets Although Italy crossed the 100-run mark, the likes of Joseph, Forde, and Gudakesh Motie choked them. While Gian Meade became Forde's third victim, Joseph ran through Italy's lower middle order to complete his four-fer. While Italy perished for 123, Joseph's returns of 4/30 bolstered the Windies. Forde, whose variations were impressive, took three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs.

Numbers Joseph, Forde attain these feats Joseph claimed his maiden four-wicket in T20 World Cup history. He now has seven wickets from four matches in the tournament. This was also his maiden four-fer in T20I cricket. He owns 24 wickets from 19 T20Is at 25.08. Meanwhile, Forde also bagged his best returns in the tournament. He raced to 21 T20I wickets at 25.57.

Information Four wickets and four catches Apart from his four-fer, Joseph also took four catches (Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, and Gian Meade). According to Cricbuzz, Joseph is the first cricketer to record four wickets and four catches in a T20I (men's or women's).