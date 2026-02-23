'We were underprepared': Ashwin criticizes India's batting order against SA
India's crushing defeat against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 has drawn sharp criticism from several experts. Among them is Ravichandran Ashwin, the former Indian spinner, who slammed the team's batting order and composition, saying they looked unprepared for a pressure match. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin questioned why Rinku Singh was sent to bat at No. 8 when India had eight recognized batters.
Ashwin clarified that his comments weren't aimed at all-rounder Washington Sundar, but were a tactical observation about role clarity in key matches. He said he would have preferred to see Rinku bat at No. 5 instead of Sundar, who came ahead of other batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. "If you have eight batters and one of them is Rinku Singh, he cannot be coming in at eight. No disrespect to Sundar. He is a fabulous batter," said Ashwin.
Ashwin further questioned India's decision to continue with Sunder instead of all-rounder Axar Patel. Notably, off-spinner Sunder was preferred over left-arm spinner Axar in the XI, considering South Africa's left-handed batters. "I think they were looking at Washi as a like-for-like replacement for Axar. But experience counts for something, someone who has been there and done it."
India's unbeaten run in the ICC tournaments was finally broken by South Africa in their Super 8 Group 1 opener. Match 43 of the 2026 T20 World Cup saw South Africa score 187/7 in 20 overs. David Miller led the way with a fiery half-century. In response, India were outclassed by the Proteas bowlers. They perished for 111, with Shivam Dube their lone warrior. This marked India's biggest defeat in T20 World Cups (by runs).