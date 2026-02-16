LOADING...
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai records maiden four-fer in T20 World Cups
Azmatullah Omarzai also completed 50 T20I wickets

By Parth Dhall
Feb 16, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

Afghanistan restricted the UAE to 160/9 (20 overs) in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. While Sohaib Khan scored a half-century for the UAE, Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers. The latter took four wickets for just 15 runs in his allotted four overs. Omarzai recorded his maiden four-wicket haul in the tournament.

Spell

Omarzai dismisses these batters

Omarzai, who started the proceedings for Afghanistan, impressed with his variations. He dismissed Aryansh Sharma for a duck in the very first over. The former bowled another over in the Powerplay before returning in the middle overs. He dismissed Syed Haider and Harshit Kaushik in the 15th over. Bowling the 19th over, Omarzai removed Sohaib Khan to complete his four-fer.

Milestone

Maiden T20 WC four-fer for Omarzai

As mentioned, Omarzai recorded his maiden four-wicket haul in T20 World Cups. According to ESPNcricinfo, he now has the fourth-best match figures for Afghanistan in the tournament, only behind Fazalhaq Farooqi (5/9), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20), and Rashid Khan (4/9). Overall, Omarzai became the fourth Afghan player to record four-plus wickets in a T20 World Cup innings.

Career

Omarzai reaches 50 T20I wickets

Omarzai has been among the wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He took 3/41 against South Africa in the historic double Super Over thriller. In 65 T20Is, the Afghan all-rounder has raced past 50 wickets (53) at an average of 24.71. This was his third four-wicket haul in the format. His economy rate in T20Is reads 8.17.

