T20 World Cup: SA deny Afghanistan victory in double Super-Over

In a nail-biter, South Africa beat Afghanistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. The Afghans restricted SA to 187/6 before perishing for the same score. Afghanistan, who rode on Rahmanullah Gurbaz 's blitz, had an edge in the Super Over. However, the Proteas enforced another one-over eliminator. SA equaled the first Super-Over score and denied Afghanistan another comeback.

Gurbaz Gurbaz's blistering knock Gurbaz single-handedly carried Afghanistan's chase in the first half. His counter-attack meant Afghanistan were 50/0 in four overs. However, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada struck in quick succession, bringing Afghanistan down to 56/3. Gurbaz, whose exploits continued, took Afghanistan past 110 in 12 overs. However, Keshav Maharaj broke the partnership by dismissing Gurbaz. The latter hammered a 42-ball 84 (4 fours and 7 sixes).

Phase Afghanistan lose wickets in middle overs Afghanistan were down to 121/5 with Darwish Rasooli's unfortunate run-out. The Afghans pinned their hopes on Mohammad Nabi, who fell to George Linde for a 6-ball 5. However, Rashid and Omarzai added crucial boundaries to propel Afghanistan past 160. With the duo departing, the onus was on Noor Ahmad. Afghanistan, who were eight down, required 19 runs off nine balls.

Information Noor Ahmad's heroics Noor kept Afghanistan alive with a first-ball six off Marco Jansen. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was run out on the 19th over's final delivery, leaving Afghanistan reeling at 175/9. Afghanistan required 13 runs in the final over, bowled by Rabada.

Final over Drama in final over Rabada nearly dismissed Noor on the first delivery. The latter was caught, but it was deemed a dramatic no-ball. With 11 runs required off five balls, Noor hammered Rabada for a maximum. Rabada bowled another no-ball, getting the equation down to two required off three balls. Noor ran for a double, but the non-striker, Fazalhaq Farooqi, was run out, leading to a Super Over.

Super Over 1 Super Over 1 ends in tie Ngidi started the proceedings as Azmatullah smacked him for a boundary and a six. Afghanistan were 12/0 by Ball 4, and another four by Azmatullah took them to 17/0. Chasing 18, Dewald Brevis hammered a six on the second ball off Farooqi before departing. It all boiled down to seven runs required off the final ball. However, Tristan Stubbs's maximum kept the match alive.

Super Over 2 What happened in Super Over 2? Omarzai bowled the second Super Over with Stubbs and David Miller in the middle. The two batters collected three maximums from the over, taking SA to 21/0. In a bold move, Afghanistan sent Nabi ahead of Gurbaz. Nabi's departure (second ball) without a run meant Afghanistan required four sixes in the final four deliveries.

Information A riveting finish Gurbaz, who came in next, deposited each of his first three balls off Keshav Maharaj into the stands. With six runs required off a ball, Maharaj bowled a wide. As pressure mounted, Maharaj dismissed Gurbaz on the final ball to bail SA out.

Start De Kock, Rickelton power SA Earlier, SA had a steady start as Farooqi dismissed Aiden Markram (5) in the third over. Although Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton steadied the ship, the Proteas were 43/1 after six overs. While the Afghan spinners came into play, the duo accelerated and took SA to nearly 100 in 10 overs. The 10th over, bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, produced 23 runs.

Finish Rashid dismisses the duo Both de Kock and Rickelton brought up their half-centuries in the 11th over. They continued their exploits before skipper Rashid Khan dismissed de Kock. The Proteas opener departed for 59 off 41 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes). On the final ball of his over, Rashid removed Rickelton too, who smashed a 28-ball 61 (5 fours and 4 sixes).

Numbers Notable numbers for de Kock, Rickelton De Kock recorded his fifth 50-plus score in the T20 World Cup, the joint-most for South Africa, with AB de Villiers. He broke a tie with Markram (4). Overall, it was de Kock's 19th half-century in the format. He is closing in on 3,000 T20I runs (2,998*). Meanwhile, Rickelton raced to his maiden half-century in the tournament. It was his fourth T20I fifty.

Information SA's highest run-scorer in the tournament De Kock is now South Africa's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. With 737 runs at 26.32, the left-handed batter surpassed de Villiers (717). No other SA batter has more than 600 runs in this regard.

Information Record partnership for SA De Kock and Rickelton added 114 runs off 61 balls, now the third-highest partnership for SA in T20 World Cups, according to Cricbuzz. This was also the highest partnership for SA against Afghanistan in T20I cricket.

Rashid Rashid's game-changing over Rashid conceded 21 runs in his first two overs as de Kock and Rickelton hammered the Afghan bowlers. He was back into the attack in the 12th over. The Afghan skipper bowled an innings-defining over, dismissing both de Kock and Rickelton. He finally finished with figures of 4-0-28-2. Rashid's double-wicket over helped Afghanistan restrict the Proteas below 200.