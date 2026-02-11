T20 World Cup: De Kock, Rickelton smash half-centuries against Afghanistan

Half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton bolstered South Africa against Afghanistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group D clash in Ahmedabad. De Kock and Rickelton added a 114-run stand after Aiden Markram departed early. Afghanistan earlier won the toss and elected to field. This is now the third-highest partnership for SA in T20 World Cup history (any wicket).

Knocks De Kock, Rickelton power SA SA had a steady start as Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Markram (5) in the third over. Although de Kock and Rickelton steadied the ship, the Proteas were 43/1 after six overs. While the Afghan spinners came into play, the duo accelerated and took SA to nearly 100 in 10 overs. The 10th over, bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, produced 23 runs.

Finish Rashid dismisses the duo Both de Kock and Rickelton brought up their half-centuries in the 11th over. They continued their exploits before skipper Rashid Khan dismissed de Kock. The Proteas opener departed for 59 off 41 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes). On the final ball of his over, Rashid removed Rickelton too, who smashed a 28-ball 61 (5 fours and 4 sixes).

Scores A look at notable numbers De Kock recorded his fifth 50-plus score in the T20 World Cup, the joint-most for South Africa, with AB de Villiers. He broke a tie with Markram (4). Overall, it was de Kock's 19th half-century in the format. He is closing in on 3,000 T20I runs (2,998*). Meanwhile, Rickelton raced to his maiden half-century in the tournament. It was his fourth T20I fifty.

Information SA's highest run-scorer in the tournament De Kock is now South Africa's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. With 737 runs at 26.32, the left-handed batter surpassed de Villiers (717). No other SA batter has more than 600 runs in this regard.