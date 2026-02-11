T20 World Cup: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan reaches 40 wickets

South Africa racked up 187/6 against Afghanistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group D clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Proteas rode on a 114-run stand between Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. However, Rashid Khan dismissed the two in one over to get Afghanistan back. In the process, the wrist-spinner completed 40 wickets in T20 World Cup history.

Spell Double-wicket over from Rashid Rashid conceded 21 runs in his first two overs as de Kock and Rickelton hammered the Afghan bowlers. He was back into the attack in the 12th over. The Afghan skipper bowled an innings-defining over, dismissing both de Kock and Rickelton. He finally finished with figures of 4-0-28-2. Rashid's double-wicket over helped Afghanistan restrict the Proteas below 200.

Milestone Rashid reaches 40 T20 WC wickets As mentioned, Rashid completed 40 wickets in the T20 World Cup. He is only the third player to reach this mark, joining Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (40) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (40). The Afghan skipper now has 40 wickets from 25 T20 World Cup matches at an incredible average of 15.37. His tally includes 3 four-fers and an economy rate of 6.45.

Advertisement