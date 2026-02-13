T20 WC: Blessing Muzarabani completes 100 T20I wickets with four-fer

In a shocking turn of events, Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The match, held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, saw Blessing Muzarabani leading Zimbabwe's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul. He also completed 100 T20I wickets with his majestic spell. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Spell A stunning spell from Muzarabani Zimbabwe, batting first, put up a challenging total of 169/2. In response to Zimbabwe's total, Australia's top-order batsmen failed to perform. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans made two strikes each in the powerplay, reducing the Aussies to 29/4. The former, who trapped Josh Inglis and Cameron Green with the new ball, then dismissed the well-set Matt Renshaw (65) in the penultimate over. Tail-ender Adam Zampa was Muzarabani's final victim as Australia were folded for 146 (19.3 overs).

Bowling brilliance A look at his T20I numbers Muzarabani walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award thanks to his career-best bowling figures of 4/17 (4 fours). With his final scalp, Muzarabani became the third bowler to complete 100 T20I scalps for Zimbabwe, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has joined Richard Ngarava (111) and Raza (103). Across 85 games, the pacer averages 21.08 as his economy is 7.10. The one against Australia was his maiden four-fer in the format.

T20 WC stats 19 wickets in T20 WCs With this spell, Muzarabani has completed 19 wickets from just 10 T20 WC games at 12.21 (ER: 6.82). The pacer also recorded the best figures by a Zimbabwe bowler in the tournament's history, bettering Wellington Masakadza's 4/28 vs Scotland (2016). India's Ravichandran Ashwin (4/11 in 2014) is the only bowler with better T20 WC figures vs Australia. Meanwhile, Muzarabani claimed 3/16 in Zimbabwe's opener against Oman.

