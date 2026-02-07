Tim David ready for T20 World Cup after injury layoff

Australian dasher Tim David is gearing up for his return to the squad in the opening stages of the ICC T20 World Cup , starting on February 7. He is hoping to make a major impact toward the end of this global tournament. David had suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his Big Bash season but showed no signs of it during Australia 's training session on Friday.

Training highlights David's impressive show during training David impressed everyone during a recent training session at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground. He sent balls flying into all corners of the ground, including onto the roof of the Gymkhana Club lounge behind the sightscreen. The right-hander hasn't played since suffering a hamstring strain while batting for Hobart Hurricanes on Boxing Day last year.

Participation doubts Will David be available for the Ireland game? There is some doubt over whether David and his BBL skipper Nathan Ellis, who is also returning from a hamstring injury, will be fit to play against Ireland in Australia's Group B opener on Wednesday. However, team officials have said they were "on track to be available for the group stage."

Recovery update David says his tendon feels 'pretty strong' Speaking to cricket.com.au, David said his tendon felt "pretty strong." However, he was aware that he might be managed through the group stage. "I wanted to bat a bit longer, but they just said hold your horses for a bit," David added after Wednesday's first session before batting for about an hour-and-a-half on Friday. "There's some management thoughts going around with the (medical staff) but it's pretty strong and I'm looking forward to the back end of this tournament."

