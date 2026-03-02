India and England have clashed five times in the T20 WCs

How have India fared against England in T20 World Cups?

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:27 pm Mar 02, 2026

India and England are set to clash in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have faced each other in the semi-finals of the last two editions of this tournament, with each winning once. In 2022, England won and went on to lift the trophy. However, India emerged victorious in their 2024 encounter and later sealed the title. Here we decode the T20 WC record between these two sides.