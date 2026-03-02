How have India fared against England in T20 World Cups?
India and England are set to clash in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have faced each other in the semi-finals of the last two editions of this tournament, with each winning once. In 2022, England won and went on to lift the trophy. However, India emerged victorious in their 2024 encounter and later sealed the title. Here we decode the T20 WC record between these two sides.
Historical matches
India vs England: T20 World Cup head-to-head
As per ESPNcricinfo, India and England have clashed five times in the T20 WCs. The first meeting was in 2007, during the inaugural tournament. Yuvraj Singh made history by hitting six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad after a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff. Out of these five encounters, England have beaten India only twice in the T20 World Cup history - in 2009 and 2022. The Men in Blue emerged winners in the 2007, 2012, and 2024 fixtures.
T20Is
What is the T20I record?
Coming to the overall head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India have a significant lead over England (17-12). Notably, the Indian team has won five of their last six T20Is against the Brits. This includes a 4-1 series win in January last year. On Indian soil, the hosts have 10 wins and six defeats against the Brits.
Wankhede
Have India and England met at Wankhede?
As mentioned, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the upcoming semi-final between India and England. In the past, the two sides have played two T20Is against each other at this venue. While England recorded a six-wicket win in the 201