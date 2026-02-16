T20 WC: Dushan Hemantha's three-fer triggers Australia's batting collapse 

Australia posted a total of 181/10 against Sri Lanka in Match 30 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium. The total would have gone past 200 had leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha not ignited a batting collapse. He claimed three wickets as the Aussies lost 10 wickets for 77 runs. Notably, the leg-spinner was a late inclusion in Sri Lanka's T20 WC squad after Wanindu Hasaranga 's injury. Let's decode his spell and stats.

Spell A vital spell from Hemantha The Australian innings was led by captain Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56), who both scored fifties. They a formidable opening partnership of 104 runs off just 52 balls. However, both fell to Hemantha after reaching their respective half-centuries. The leg-spinner's final victim was Glenn Maxwell, who played well for his 15-ball 22. Josh Inglis (27 off 22) was the only other Aussie batter to enter double digits.

Numbers A look at Hemantha's stats Hemantha finished his four-over spell with figures worth 3/37. This spell took the leg-spinner's tally to eight wickets from five T20Is at 21.37 (ER: 8.84). Overall, in the 20-over-format, he now has 86 scalps from 84 games at an average of 16-plus. He also has nearly 900 runs in the format as the tally includes a couple of fifties as well.

