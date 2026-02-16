T20 World Cup: Head, Marsh script records with fiery fifties

Australia 's opening batters, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, put on a show against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The duo went after the bowlers from the word go and recorded fiery half-centuries. Notably, Marsh played this knock in what was his first match in the ongoing tourney. Here are further details.

Team effort Marsh, Head torment Sri Lankan bowlers Captain Marsh made an immediate impact on his return, working in perfect tandem with Head. The pair put on a massive opening stand of 104 runs for Australia. 70 of these runs came in the powerplay as the Sri Lankan bowlers had no answers whatsoever. The duo marked the third instance of both Australian openers scoring fifties in a T20 WC match. Both batters fell to leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha soon after completing their respective fifties.

Information A record powerplay for Australia As per Cricbuzz, Australia recorded the fourth-highest powerplay score in the ongoing edition (70/0). This is also the joint-highest powerplay score versus Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups. For Australia, it was the third-best powerplay in T20 WCs.

Head Sixth T20I fifty for Head Head hit seven fours and three sixes en route to his 29-ball 56. It was his first 50 in 13 T20I innings, and overall the sixth in the format. Head's latest efforts take him to a tally of 1,303 runs from 52 T20Is at 28.32 (SR: 156.42). Three of his fifties have come in T20 WCs. His tally in the tourney now reads 334 runs from 10 matches at 37.11 (SR: 157.54).

Information 4,500 T20 runs for Head With his 36th run, Head went past 4,500 runs in the T20 format. Playing his 173rd match, the batter has completed 4,520 runs at an average of 30.13. This was his 27th fifty. He owns two tons. His strike rate reads close to 150 (SR: 149.02).

Marsh Third T20 WC fifty for Marsh as well Marsh departed for 54 off 27 balls, a knock laced with eight fours and two sixes. This was his third T20 WC fifty. Across 20 games in the tournament, Marsh has completed 500 runs at an average of 31.25. Overall, in T20Is, the Aussie skipper has raced to 2,156 runs from 84 games at 32.66. His strike rate is a fine 140.54 (50s: 12, 100: 1).