T20 WC: England to take on Italy in Kolkata

England and Italy are set to clash in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (February 16). England are currently second on the table after a crucial victory over Scotland, while the fourth-placed Italy are riding high on their first-ever T20 WC win against Nepal. Here is the match preview.

Team performance England looking for a complete performance England's World Cup journey has been far from smooth. They were tested by Nepal and lost to West Indies, before bouncing back with a steady chase against Scotland. The victory showed signs of improvement, especially how they handled a modest target after early hiccups. However, there are still areas to tighten up, particularly at the top of the order. With qualification scenarios starting to take shape, England will be looking for a more complete performance this time around.

Team progress Italy riding high on their historic win Italy have shown promising signs as a team still finding its feet at this level. After a heavy loss in their opener, they bounced back by dominating Nepal for their first World Cup win. As the group tightens up, this match presents an opportunity for England to consolidate their position and for Italy to test themselves against a more established team. Notably, the two teams will meet for the first time in international cricket.

Game specifics Eden Gardens pitch report and timing The match will start at 3:00pm local time. So far, two 3pm games have been played at Eden Gardens, with West Indies defending 182 against Scotland and England successfully chasing 152 against the same opposition. Based on this trend, anything above 180 could be a challenging target for the second batting side. Spinners can be handy in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the match between will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (app & website).

Team line-ups Here are the likely XIs The Brits likely to stick with the same combination they have used in their last two matches. England probable XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid. Italy's probable XI: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano/Wayne Madsen, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, and Ali Hasan.