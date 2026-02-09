T20 WC: George Munsey becomes Scotland's highest run-getter in T20Is

In their opening match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland posted a massive 207/4 against tournament debutants Italy at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. George Munsey was the star of the innings, scoring a brilliant 84 off just 54 balls. This was his third fifty in T20 World Cups. During his stay, Munsey also became Scotland's highest run-getter in T20Is. Here are his stats.

Knock Munsey poweres Scotland to a strong total The Scottish team was put in to bat first, and they made the most of it with an opening partnership of 126 runs. Munsey was the aggressor in this stand as Michael Jones (37) played the supporting role. Brandon McMullen (41* off 18) and Michael Leask (22* off 5) also contributed valuable runs to help Scotland post a strong total. This was Italy's first-ever World Cup match, and they now have the daunting task of chasing down the target.

Stats Munsey goes past Berrington Munsey ended up scoring 84 off just 54 balls with the help of 13 fours and two sixes. With this knock, Munsey has raced to 2,405 runs across 83 games at 31.64 (SR: 144.44). His tally of 16 50-plus T20I scores is the most for a Scottish batter (100s: 2). The batter surpassed his current skipper, Richie Berrington, to become Scotland's highest run-getter in the shortest format. The latter now holds the second spot with 2,392 runs.

Information Third fifty in T20 WCs Munsey also became the first Scotland batter to complete 500 runs in T20 World Cups. Across 20 games, he has raced to 568 runs at 31.55. His tally now includes three fifties and a strike rate of 126.50.

