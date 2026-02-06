Harshit Rana's T20 World Cup participation in doubt: Here's why
What's the story
India's all-rounder Harshit Rana is in doubt for the 2024 T20 World Cup due to an injury. The player sustained a niggle during a warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. He bowled just one over before leaving the field and was later seen with a strapped thigh. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, on the eve of India's opening game, said that the final decision on his availability would be made by the end of the day.
Injury assessment
Suryakumar on Rana's injury
Suryakumar said, "He is not ruled out yet. He's being assessed by the physios. But I think, today we'll know what's going to happen." He added that while Rana's absence would be a big blow, they have enough players and combinations to tackle all teams in the tournament. Rana had played three of five T20Is in India's recent home series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1. Meanwhile, India will begin their campaign against the United States of America.
Squad adjustments
What are India's options?
India's squad for the T20 World Cup doesn't have any reserve players as it is a home tournament. If Rana is ruled out, SKY said the team would look for a replacement who preferably bats, but that wouldn't be a necessary factor. Hence, Mohammed Siraj could earn a call-up. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep, India's other pace-bowling options in the squad are all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.
XI
India's probable XI for USA clash
Notably, Rana was not a sure starter in India's first-choice XI even if he had been fit. India's Probable XI for USA clash: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy. The match is scheduled for February 7 at Mumbai's Wankhede Cricket Stadium.