Harshit Rana's T20 World Cup participation in doubt: Here's why

India's all-rounder Harshit Rana is in doubt for the 2024 T20 World Cup due to an injury. The player sustained a niggle during a warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. He bowled just one over before leaving the field and was later seen with a strapped thigh. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, on the eve of India's opening game, said that the final decision on his availability would be made by the end of the day.

Injury assessment Suryakumar on Rana's injury Suryakumar said, "He is not ruled out yet. He's being assessed by the physios. But I think, today we'll know what's going to happen." He added that while Rana's absence would be a big blow, they have enough players and combinations to tackle all teams in the tournament. Rana had played three of five T20Is in India's recent home series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1. Meanwhile, India will begin their campaign against the United States of America.

Squad adjustments What are India's options? India's squad for the T20 World Cup doesn't have any reserve players as it is a home tournament. If Rana is ruled out, SKY said the team would look for a replacement who preferably bats, but that wouldn't be a necessary factor. Hence, Mohammed Siraj could earn a call-up. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep, India's other pace-bowling options in the squad are all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

