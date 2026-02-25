India to continue playing aggressively: Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak

India 's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has described their recent defeat to South Africa as their worst performance in two years. He urged the players to forget about the loss and concentrate on their remaining ICC T20 World Cup matches. "We should just take it in our stride and move ahead," Kotak said, adding that every match from now on is a must-win for India. He also added that India will continue playing aggressively against Zimbabwe.

Pressure management Kotak acknowledges pressure on India to perform Kotak acknowledged the pressure on India to secure a big win against Zimbabwe to keep their semifinal hopes alive. He said, "If you don't feel that anxiety, you are not playing cricket." The coach stressed that handling such pressure is crucial for winning the World Cup. "If we can't, then it is tough," he added, emphasizing the importance of managing expectations in high-stakes tournaments.

Strategy defense Coach defends India's approach to T20 cricket Kotak defended India's approach to T20 cricket of late. He said, "I think we have to be very positive and play the same brand of cricket that has given us success." The coach stressed on the need for a good start in matches, saying, "Once we get a good opening start, it will be a different environment again."

Advertisement

Player support Kotak backs under-fire opener Abhishek Sharma Kotak extended his support to opener Abhishek Sharma, who is coming off three ducks. He said, "His health was not great, and after that, there wasn't much momentum." The coach added that if they focus too much on one player, it would put a lot of pressure on him. "Our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind," Kotak said.

Advertisement