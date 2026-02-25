India to continue playing aggressively: Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak
What's the story
India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has described their recent defeat to South Africa as their worst performance in two years. He urged the players to forget about the loss and concentrate on their remaining ICC T20 World Cup matches. "We should just take it in our stride and move ahead," Kotak said, adding that every match from now on is a must-win for India. He also added that India will continue playing aggressively against Zimbabwe.
Pressure management
Kotak acknowledges pressure on India to perform
Kotak acknowledged the pressure on India to secure a big win against Zimbabwe to keep their semifinal hopes alive. He said, "If you don't feel that anxiety, you are not playing cricket." The coach stressed that handling such pressure is crucial for winning the World Cup. "If we can't, then it is tough," he added, emphasizing the importance of managing expectations in high-stakes tournaments.
Strategy defense
Coach defends India's approach to T20 cricket
Kotak defended India's approach to T20 cricket of late. He said, "I think we have to be very positive and play the same brand of cricket that has given us success." The coach stressed on the need for a good start in matches, saying, "Once we get a good opening start, it will be a different environment again."
Player support
Kotak backs under-fire opener Abhishek Sharma
Kotak extended his support to opener Abhishek Sharma, who is coming off three ducks. He said, "His health was not great, and after that, there wasn't much momentum." The coach added that if they focus too much on one player, it would put a lot of pressure on him. "Our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind," Kotak said.
Team adjustments
Coach discusses possible changes to the team
Kotak also spoke about possible changes to the team, as suggested by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. He said, "It goes without saying that we discuss these things because there are two left-handed openers and the No. 3 is also a left-handed batter." The coach was not too worried about this but admitted that after losing a wicket in the first over, any team would think about such things. It remains to be seen if Sanju Samson gets back.