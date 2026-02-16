T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe face Ireland, eye Super 8 berth
What's the story
Zimbabwe are on the verge of securing a spot in the Super 8 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Sikandar Raza-led side, which recently defeated Australia, will take on Ireland in the Group B game at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. Zimbabwe, placed second, are yet to lose a match. Meanwhile, a defeat would end Ireland's campaign.
Details
How will Pallekele wicket behave?
The Pallekele venue will host its third match in the ongoing tournament. As has been the case with every venue in Sri Lanka, the pitch here is expected to be slow and offer turn. According to Cricbuzz, the average T20I first-innings score at this venue since 2024 is around 160. The first match in the ongoing tournament here saw Sri Lanka score over 200 runs against Oman.
Game plan
Zimbabwe's path to Super 8
Zimbabwe will keep a close eye on the Sri Lanka-Australia match at the same venue. If Sri Lanka win, it would simplify things for Raza's team. They would just need to beat Ireland to guarantee their spot in the final eight. However, if Australia win, the Net Run Rate (NRR) could come into play if Zimbabwe lose their last match to Sri Lanka.
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe have in-form players
Zimbabwe's top order has been in stellar form. Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Ryan Burl starred against Australia. With Brendan Taylor out of the tournament, Burl has been promoted to number three. Although Raza left the field with cramps, he is expected to feature against Ireland. Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, and Blessing Muzarabani.
Ireland
Ireland coming off win against Oman
Ireland have also been hit by injuries, with captain Paul Stirling being ruled out of the tournament. While Sam Topping replaced him, Lorcan Tucker was appointed the stand-in skipper. Under the latter, Ireland hammered Oman by 96 runs. Probable XI: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (captain and wicket-keeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, and Joshua Little.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Zimbabwe and Ireland have clashed in 18 T20Is, with the head-to-head record tied at 8-8 (NR: 2). Sikandar Raza is closing in on 3,000 runs in T20I cricket (currently at 2,913). Burl is 80 shy of completing 2,000 runs in the format. Wellington Masakadza requires one more to complete 50 T20I wickets. Little is set to become Ireland's third-highest wicket-taker in the format. He (85) is closing in on Craig Young (87).