T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe face Ireland, eye Super 8 berth

Zimbabwe are on the verge of securing a spot in the Super 8 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup . The Sikandar Raza-led side, which recently defeated Australia, will take on Ireland in the Group B game at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. Zimbabwe, placed second, are yet to lose a match. Meanwhile, a defeat would end Ireland's campaign.

Details How will Pallekele wicket behave? The Pallekele venue will host its third match in the ongoing tournament. As has been the case with every venue in Sri Lanka, the pitch here is expected to be slow and offer turn. According to Cricbuzz, the average T20I first-innings score at this venue since 2024 is around 160. The first match in the ongoing tournament here saw Sri Lanka score over 200 runs against Oman.

Game plan Zimbabwe's path to Super 8 Zimbabwe will keep a close eye on the Sri Lanka-Australia match at the same venue. If Sri Lanka win, it would simplify things for Raza's team. They would just need to beat Ireland to guarantee their spot in the final eight. However, if Australia win, the Net Run Rate (NRR) could come into play if Zimbabwe lose their last match to Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe have in-form players Zimbabwe's top order has been in stellar form. Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Ryan Burl starred against Australia. With Brendan Taylor out of the tournament, Burl has been promoted to number three. Although Raza left the field with cramps, he is expected to feature against Ireland. Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, and Blessing Muzarabani.

Ireland Ireland coming off win against Oman Ireland have also been hit by injuries, with captain Paul Stirling being ruled out of the tournament. While Sam Topping replaced him, Lorcan Tucker was appointed the stand-in skipper. Under the latter, Ireland hammered Oman by 96 runs. Probable XI: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (captain and wicket-keeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, and Joshua Little.