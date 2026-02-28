How has Jasprit Bumrah fared against WI in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India will take on the West Indies in a virtual knock-out match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. While the winner will advance to the semi-finals, the loser will get knocked out. Jasprit Bumrah, who has bowled well in the ongoing tourney, will be pivotal to India's chances. On this note, let's decode his T20I stats against WI.
Stats
Bumrah has played five T20Is against WI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has played just five T20Is against the Men in Maroon. The right-arm speedster has taken eight wickets in these clashes at an average of 20.25. His tally includes an economy rate of 8.1. The pacer has taken two wickets each in three T20Is against WI while managing one apiece in the remaining two. Bumrah has also played a T20I against WI in Kolkata, in 2018. He claimed a match-winning 1/27 from four overs in that encounter.
DYK
The forgettable outing in 2016 match vs WI
Bumrah has played just one T20 WC match against WI - in the semi-finals of the 2016 edition. The pacer trapped the dangerous Chris Gayle (5) cheaply as WI were dented while chasing a 193-run target at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, he later went for runs and finished with 1/42 from four overs. As a result, WI crossed the line in the final over.
Stats
Here are his T20I numbers
Coming to his overall T20I stats, Bumrah has claimed 114 wickets from 92 T20Is at an average of 18.45. His economy rate is a stunning 6.73. In T20 WCs, the pacer has raced to 33 wickets from 23 matches at an average of 14. Bumrah's economy rate of 5.47 is the best among bowlers with at least 25 T20 World Cup wickets. His 2026 T20 WC tally reads seven wickets from five games (ER: 5.62).