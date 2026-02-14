Lorcan Tucker's 94* powers Ireland to second-highest T20 WC total

Team Ireland posted a mammoth total of 235/5 against Oman in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. This is the second-highest team score in the tournament's history. Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with an impressive knock of 94 runs off just 51 balls, while George Dockrell's explosive cameo of 35* runs off just nine balls helped Ireland finish on a high note. Here we decode Tucker's performance and stats.

Historic innings Tucker rescues Ireland after early blows Ireland's innings started on a shaky note with left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed wreaking havoc early on. He dismissed Tim Tector (5), Ross Adair (14), and Harry Tector (14) to reduce Ireland to 47/3 within the powerplay. The game turned around when Tucker and Gareth Delany (56) joined forces. They stitched a vital 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket, turning the tables on Oman.

Record Ireland's highest T20I score Dockrell then took charge, hitting three consecutive sixes in the last over to finish with an astonishing strike rate of 388.89. Tucker, meanwhile, remained stranded at 94 as he missed out on a well-deserved hundred. Nevertheless, his efforts meant Ireland posted their highest-ever total in T20Is (235/5). Only Sri Lanka (260/6 vs Kenya, 2007) have posted a bigger total in T20 WCs. Notably, Tucker was named Ireland's captain for the ongoing event after Paul Stirling was ruled out.

Stats A look at Tucker's stats Tucker smashed 10 fours and four maximums en route to his 51-ball 94*. This was his joint-highest T20I score, which took his tally to 1,730 runs from 91 matches at 22.76 (SR: 123.92). He now has 11 fifties in the format, out of which two have come in T20 WCs, as per ESPNcricinfo. The keeper-batter has completed 365 runs across 13 outings in the competition at 36.50.

DYK Tucker scripts these records As per ESPNcricinfo, Tucker recorded the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 WC history, only behind West Indies's Chris Gayle's 98 vs India (2010). It is also the fourth-highest T20 WC score by a designated keeper. Tucker also became the first batter to cross the 70-run mark while batting at four or lower in a T20 WC match. He also recorded Ireland's highest individual score at the event, bettering Curtis Campher's 72* vs Scotland (2022).