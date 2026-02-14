Lorcan Tucker's 94* powers Ireland to second-highest T20 WC total
What's the story
Team Ireland posted a mammoth total of 235/5 against Oman in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. This is the second-highest team score in the tournament's history. Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with an impressive knock of 94 runs off just 51 balls, while George Dockrell's explosive cameo of 35* runs off just nine balls helped Ireland finish on a high note. Here we decode Tucker's performance and stats.
Historic innings
Tucker rescues Ireland after early blows
Ireland's innings started on a shaky note with left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed wreaking havoc early on. He dismissed Tim Tector (5), Ross Adair (14), and Harry Tector (14) to reduce Ireland to 47/3 within the powerplay. The game turned around when Tucker and Gareth Delany (56) joined forces. They stitched a vital 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket, turning the tables on Oman.
Record
Ireland's highest T20I score
Dockrell then took charge, hitting three consecutive sixes in the last over to finish with an astonishing strike rate of 388.89. Tucker, meanwhile, remained stranded at 94 as he missed out on a well-deserved hundred. Nevertheless, his efforts meant Ireland posted their highest-ever total in T20Is (235/5). Only Sri Lanka (260/6 vs Kenya, 2007) have posted a bigger total in T20 WCs. Notably, Tucker was named Ireland's captain for the ongoing event after Paul Stirling was ruled out.
Stats
A look at Tucker's stats
Tucker smashed 10 fours and four maximums en route to his 51-ball 94*. This was his joint-highest T20I score, which took his tally to 1,730 runs from 91 matches at 22.76 (SR: 123.92). He now has 11 fifties in the format, out of which two have come in T20 WCs, as per ESPNcricinfo. The keeper-batter has completed 365 runs across 13 outings in the competition at 36.50.
DYK
Tucker scripts these records
As per ESPNcricinfo, Tucker recorded the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 WC history, only behind West Indies's Chris Gayle's 98 vs India (2010). It is also the fourth-highest T20 WC score by a designated keeper. Tucker also became the first batter to cross the 70-run mark while batting at four or lower in a T20 WC match. He also recorded Ireland's highest individual score at the event, bettering Curtis Campher's 72* vs Scotland (2022).
Stats
Key numbers for Delany, Dockrell
Delany made 56 off 30 balls as he smashed three fours and four sixes. This took him to 1,245 runs across 91 T20Is at 20.40 (SR: 133.87). This was his fourth half-century in the format and a maiden one across 16 outings in T20 WCs. As mentioned, Dockrell's explosive 35* off just nine balls was laced with five sixes. He now has 1,388 runs from 157 T20Is at 20.41 (SR: 133.20).