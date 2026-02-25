T20 World Cup: Maheesh Theekshana stuns NZ with three wickets

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert gave NZ a positive start on a sticky surface. However, Theekshana dismissed Allen on his match's first ball (fourth over). Although Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips ticked the scoreboard, Theekshana gave SL a crucial breakthrough in Ravindra. In the same over, the Lankan spinner dismissed Mark Chapman, leaving NZ at 84/5. He conceded 30 runs in four overs (3/30).

Stats

A look at his numbers

Theekshana has become the fourth SL player to take 80-plus wickets in T20Is, joining Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, and Dushmantha Chameera. In 82 matches, the Lankan spinner has raced to as many wickets at an average of 26.54. His economy rate reads 7.06. Theekshana now has 29 wickets at an average of 19.34 in T20 World Cups.